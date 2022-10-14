Overview

Dr. Nina Sweeney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Sweeney works at Quest Diagnostics - Roanoke Electric Road in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.