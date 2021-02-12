Dr. Tamirisa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD
Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I just finished treatment for stage 2, Triple Negative Breast Cancer and Dr Tamarisa was my surgeon. She was a great fit for me-professional, genuine, open, flexible and a great listener. She is also a wonderful surgeon and did such a good job. Even right after waking from surgery, I felt great and 2 days later I was back to my strenous walking. I healed up quickly and easily. Dr T was so encouraging and supportive. Of all the team members, I felt closest and most supported by her, although they were all good. Although I was scheduled for all my lymph nodes to be removed, she was flexible with me due to my active lifestyle and quality of life concerns and was flexible, yet thorough when changing the protocol. I really appreciated this! Also, very responsive to all my concerns and of course, the care at MDANDERSON is unparalled! You are in good hands with DR T.
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery
Dr. Tamirisa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
