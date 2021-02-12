See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD

Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Tamirisa works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tamirisa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tamirisa?

    Feb 12, 2021
    I just finished treatment for stage 2, Triple Negative Breast Cancer and Dr Tamarisa was my surgeon. She was a great fit for me-professional, genuine, open, flexible and a great listener. She is also a wonderful surgeon and did such a good job. Even right after waking from surgery, I felt great and 2 days later I was back to my strenous walking. I healed up quickly and easily. Dr T was so encouraging and supportive. Of all the team members, I felt closest and most supported by her, although they were all good. Although I was scheduled for all my lymph nodes to be removed, she was flexible with me due to my active lifestyle and quality of life concerns and was flexible, yet thorough when changing the protocol. I really appreciated this! Also, very responsive to all my concerns and of course, the care at MDANDERSON is unparalled! You are in good hands with DR T.
    MT — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tamirisa to family and friends

    Dr. Tamirisa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tamirisa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD.

    About Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265753024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tamirisa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamirisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamirisa works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tamirisa’s profile.

    Dr. Tamirisa has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamirisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamirisa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamirisa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamirisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamirisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nina Tamirisa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.