Dr. Tsakadze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nina Tsakadze, MD
Overview of Dr. Nina Tsakadze, MD
Dr. Nina Tsakadze, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Tsakadze works at
Dr. Tsakadze's Office Locations
Orlando Vamc13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (813) 482-2551Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr nina to any one who has the problem I have before I started to see her I am glad I met her trying to find her not at Tampa general any more
About Dr. Nina Tsakadze, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356534135
Education & Certifications
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Tsakadze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsakadze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsakadze works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsakadze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsakadze.
