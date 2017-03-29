Overview of Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO

Dr. Nina Yokochi-Funkhouser, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yokochi-Funkhouser works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.