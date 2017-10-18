See All Otolaryngologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Nina Yoshpe, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nina Yoshpe, MD

Dr. Nina Yoshpe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Yoshpe works at Southern California Ear, Nose and Throat in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yoshpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Ear, Nose, & Throat
    433 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 427-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Patrick A. O'Flynn in Paramount, CA — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Nina Yoshpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952475691
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Yoshpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoshpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoshpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoshpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoshpe works at Southern California Ear, Nose and Throat in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yoshpe’s profile.

    Dr. Yoshpe has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoshpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoshpe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoshpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoshpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoshpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

