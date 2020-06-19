Dr. Nina Zatikyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zatikyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Zatikyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nina Zatikyan, MD
Dr. Nina Zatikyan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX.
Dr. Zatikyan's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-4026
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, made sure I understood treatment plan. Easy to talk with.
About Dr. Nina Zatikyan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1184937823
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zatikyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zatikyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zatikyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zatikyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zatikyan.
