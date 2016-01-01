Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS
Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-3272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ninad Desai, MB BS
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1386031441
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
