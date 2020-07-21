Overview

Dr. Ninan Koshy, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Koshy works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.