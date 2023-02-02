Overview of Dr. Ninel Kandel, MD

Dr. Ninel Kandel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Uzgorodskij University / Medical College and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kandel works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.