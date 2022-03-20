Dr. Ning Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ning Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lin works at
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Downtown Flushing Multispecialty136-56 39th Avenue Floor 2nd Floor, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186-03 Union Turnpike Floor 1st Floor, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
From the first visit I was impress with Dr. Ning Lin knowledge Second visit was a INR Cerebral Angiogram . Went smooth, no pain post procedure or any side effects The next day I could not even see the puncture on the femure vain Dr. Ning Lin clearly explained to me all options I chose embolization which was performed on March 16 The next day I was home Feeling normal like I did not have anything done Greatfull to Dr. Ning Lin, his stuff and the health care providers in Cornell Presbyterian Hospital I highly recommend him Many Thanks
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- Neurosurgery and Ophthalmology
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
