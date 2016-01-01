Dr. Ning Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ning Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sun Yet Sen U Zhongshan Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Eye and Vision Central California Inc.2325 W Cleveland Ave Ste 103, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 674-4700
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1821094012
- University Tx/Hermann Eye Ctr
- University Sc Sch Med
- Nrthstrn Oh U Coll Med/Aultmanhosp
- Sun Yet Sen U Zhongshan Med Coll
- Ophthalmology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
