Dr. Ninh Doan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninh Doan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ninh Doan, MD
Dr. Ninh Doan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Doan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Doan's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic2065 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doan?
I was paralysed when i first met Dr. Doan. He said we need to do surgery. Well when i woke up and out of recovery. He said everything went well. I am now still recovering but its way better than paralyzed. So a big thank you to Dr Doan and his team.
About Dr. Ninh Doan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477852739
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doan works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.