Dr. Ninh Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ninh Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ninh Nguyen, DO
Dr. Ninh Nguyen, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, and Throat Center of Northwest Houston11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 260, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 604-3636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I had an appointment at 4:00pm. I received an email to confirm the appointment, but on arrival I was told that they were no longer taking new patients until the new year. The receptionist said she had called and left a message with my husband. (this did not happen..and this dishonesty concerned me and I wanted to just walk out). Then all of a suddent she asking for my co pay and insurance information. I was so confused..but apparently he agreed to see me. I honestly was doubtful that anything good was going to come out of this visit after my first impression. But after meeting with Dr. Nguyen, my fears and regrets were subsided. Dr. Nguyen took the time to listen, evaluate and explain various diagnosis and treatments. I feel that with Dr. Nguyens expertise I will finally have a cure to the sinus issues that have been dealing with for so long.
About Dr. Ninh Nguyen, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Vietnamese
- 1003027038
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.