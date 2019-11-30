Overview of Dr. Ninh Tran, MD

Dr. Ninh Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at San Carlos Eye Care in San Carlos, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.