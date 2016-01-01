Overview of Dr. Ni Hla, MD

Dr. Ni Hla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Hla works at Community Psychiatry in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.