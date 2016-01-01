Dr. Ni Hla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ni Hla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ni Hla, MD
Dr. Ni Hla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Hla works at
Dr. Hla's Office Locations
-
1
Community Psychiatry Associates2180 Harvard St Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 567-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hla?
About Dr. Ni Hla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356458616
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hla works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.