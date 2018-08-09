Dr. Nini Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nini Thomas, MD
Dr. Nini Thomas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Franciscan Physician Network -3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR. Thomas listened and took the time to really look at my records. She explained the course of action and answered my questions. I felted she really cared.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437200557
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.