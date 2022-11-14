Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikaberidze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
Overview of Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Mikaberidze works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mikaberidze's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor7 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 814-0597
-
2
Manhattan Pain Medicine2 5th Ave Ste 7, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 814-0596
-
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 76th Street122 E 76th St Ofc 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 814-0598
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikaberidze?
I had an easy time getting an appointment with the doctor and didn't have to wait weeks to see her.
About Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
- Pain Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124459078
Education & Certifications
- AIETI HIGHER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikaberidze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikaberidze accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mikaberidze using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mikaberidze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikaberidze works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikaberidze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikaberidze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikaberidze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikaberidze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.