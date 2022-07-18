Dr. Oqroshidze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nino Oqroshidze, MD
Dr. Nino Oqroshidze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flourtown, PA.
Dr. Oqroshidze works at
Flourtown1820 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I never leave reviews but felt compelled. I never thought I'd find the doctor I wish I could keep as my PCP at urgent care. Dr. Oqroshidze was so kind and calm and respectful. She was helpful to me both with my health issues and also had awareness of my son's fairly rare medical issues. I felt very cared for. Will definitely return.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1255628897
- Family Practice
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oqroshidze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oqroshidze.
