Overview of Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD

Dr. Ninza Sanchez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Sanchez works at Wellmed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.