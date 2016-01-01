Dr. Nir Modiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nir Modiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nir Modiano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
University Andrology Lab LLC3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (971) 262-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nir Modiano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073790788
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Stanford Univ
- Yale University School of Medicine
