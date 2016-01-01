Overview

Dr. Nir Modiano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Modiano works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.