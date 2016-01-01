Dr. Nir Uriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nir Uriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nir Uriel, MD
Dr. Nir Uriel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Uriel works at
Dr. Uriel's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uriel?
About Dr. Nir Uriel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578716478
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uriel works at
Dr. Uriel has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uriel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.