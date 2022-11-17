Dr. Nira Dwivedi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nira Dwivedi, DDS
Dr. Nira Dwivedi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monsey, NY.
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5814Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
we had 2 teeth pulled and she did it super gently and all throughout she explained what she was doing so i shouln't be nervous. thank you so much!!!!
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dwivedi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dwivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.