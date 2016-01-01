Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nira Goldstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Nira Goldstein, MD
Dr. Nira Goldstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations
-
1
Brooklyn ENT450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-4701Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
About Dr. Nira Goldstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1689658288
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.