Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Heb and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Badhiwala's Office Locations
USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 806-4102
USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (817) 806-4103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- HealthSmart
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and saw me on time and answer all my questions He also performed an exam and explained in detail what he was doing
About Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1912346024
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
- University of Texas, Austin, TX
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badhiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badhiwala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badhiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badhiwala works at
Dr. Badhiwala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badhiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Badhiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badhiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badhiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badhiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.