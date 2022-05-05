See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD

Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Heb and USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Badhiwala works at USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badhiwala's Office Locations

    USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic
    801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 806-4102
    USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 806-4103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • HealthSmart

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2022
    Very professional and saw me on time and answer all my questions He also performed an exam and explained in detail what he was doing
    — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1912346024
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
    • Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
    • University of Texas, Austin, TX
    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
    • Texas Health Heb
    • USMD Hospital at Arlington

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badhiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badhiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badhiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badhiwala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badhiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Badhiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badhiwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badhiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badhiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

