Dr. Niraj Choudhary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College India|Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Choudhary works at Niraj Choudhary MD in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.