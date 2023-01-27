Overview

Dr. Niraj Doctor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Doctor works at CENTRAL CARDIOLOGY MEDICAL CLINIC, Bakersfield, CA in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Tehachapi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.