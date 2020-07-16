Overview of Dr. Niraj Gupta, MD

Dr. Niraj Gupta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Long Island Jewish Medical Center



Dr. Gupta works at American Health Network in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.