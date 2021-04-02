Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niraj Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niraj Jani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Jani works at
Locations
Towson Gastroenterology Associates LLC6565 N Charles St Ste 512, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-2688
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of his for the last six years. We moved out of state about a year ago and drive 4+ hours when I have an appointment with him. We completely trust him! Would highly recommend Dr. Jani.
About Dr. Niraj Jani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jani works at
Dr. Jani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jani speaks Gujarati.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
