Overview

Dr. Niraj Khandelwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Khandelwal works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.