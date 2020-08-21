Dr. Niraj Khandelwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandelwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Khandelwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Niraj Khandelwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia1265 Highway 54 W Ste 402, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (678) 817-6550
Digestive Healthcare of Georgia354 Newnan Crossing Byp Ste 205, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 326-4812
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Dr. Khandelwal. He is a phenomenal doctor. Not only does he base his decisions on data from the patient, he also takes the patient's desires into consideration. If you ask him, he will explain in great detail the issues you may be facing, why you may be facing them, and, his opinion for your plan of recovery.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619186228
- Case Western Reserve U Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
