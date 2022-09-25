Overview of Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital



Dr. Patel works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.