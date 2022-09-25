See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Patel works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic OBGYN
    15285 AMBERLY DR, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 284-2229
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Florida Medical Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology
    14014 N 46th St Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 284-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1326087610
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

