Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic OBGYN15285 AMBERLY DR, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 284-2229Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Medical Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology14014 N 46th St Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 284-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is very nice will inform you how to help yourself get the best results from your care
About Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1326087610
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
Dr. Patel works at
