Overview of Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Medical School-Ann Arbor and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Patel works at Seattle Surgery Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.