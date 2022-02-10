Dr. Niraj Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Niraj Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Med College Of India and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
-
3
The Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Institute of Gwinnett3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 470, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-7280
-
4
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
5
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Lawrenceville575 Professional Dr Ste 400, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 962-6000
-
6
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Cumming2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 450, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 962-6000
-
7
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Athens2005 Prince Ave, Atlanta, GA 30306 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharma is Amazing, caring, knowledgeable and wonderful Doctor. Recently I was introduced to Dr Sharma as a consult for a pacemaker I found out I needed. He has a very calming attitude and took the time to prepare me for the operation and then perform the operation. He laid out the pros and the cons without drama. He was actually in the room when I did my stress test watching the results live. The decision to perform the operation was made with intellect and professionalism with my cardiologist. He met with me before the operation with again a calm and confident attitude that all would be well..and it was. He took the time to call my wife after the operation with the results. My pacemaker is working properly and my follow up appointment was again a calming encounter answering all my questions with patience. I have never felt rushed or stupid dealing with him and his wonderful caring staff. Both my Heart and my Life are now better because of Dr Sharma!
About Dr. Niraj Sharma, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013903293
Education & Certifications
- Parkland UTSMC|Southwestern Med School
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Yale
- Government Med College Of India
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
