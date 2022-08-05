Dr. Suresh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niraja Suresh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Niraja Suresh, MD
Dr. Niraja Suresh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Suresh works at
Dr. Suresh's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-2000
-
3
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suresh?
Dr. Suresh worked very hard to diagnose my disease and get me the right treatment. She is very emphatic and through. Obviously well-read. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Niraja Suresh, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1336482074
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suresh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suresh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suresh works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Suresh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suresh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suresh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suresh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.