Dr. Niral Patel, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (179)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niral Patel, DPM

Dr. Niral Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Royal Podiatry Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Royal Podiatry Associates
    39 W 32nd St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5737
  2. 2
    Royal Podiatry Associates
    401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 974-8723
  3. 3
    Brooklyn Podiatry Associates
    420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-6434
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
  4. 4
    Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave
    22 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 480-6433

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulaze® Cellulite Reduction Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (172)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Niral Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili
    NPI Number
    • 1265857510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital NY - Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
