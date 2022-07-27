Overview of Dr. Nirali Ghia, MD

Dr. Nirali Ghia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Ghia works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Addison, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.