Dr. Nirali Ghia, MD
Dr. Nirali Ghia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Ghia's Office Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9002
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Dr. Ghia has been my gynecologist for nearly 10 years and it’s my absolute favorite doctor. She is very thorough, listens to concerns, and is compassionate in her patient care. I’ve had past experiences with doctors that are dismissive of issues and it’s incredibly refreshing to have a doctor that cares about her patients. Wait times are low, but she still manages to take her time in your appointment and doesn’t make you feel rushed. I always have a lot of questions, which she patiently answers and asks if I have any follow up questions or need more explanation. Also, she performs the most gentle pap smears I’ve experienced.
About Dr. Nirali Ghia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366492555
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Ghia has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghia speaks Spanish.
