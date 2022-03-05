Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Iyer works at
Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3764
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Visit was overall good, short wait in the waiting area, followed by short wait time in examining room. Doctor listened to what i had to say, and was very good at explaining the test results, and what if anything could be done to make my lungs better....
About Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174583751
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- St. Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital|St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
