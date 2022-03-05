Overview

Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A. in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.