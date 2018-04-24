Dr. Niranjan Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Niranjan Mittal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Mittal works at
Family Healthcare and Cardiac Center7404 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 439-5111Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mittal is a great cardiologist. I bring my auntie to see him four times a year and we've had great experience. He's very caring and informative. I can see some people have had a long wait time but that has not been our experience at all.
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
- Jamaica Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp-U Md
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- S.D. Inter College in Muzzafarnagar
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Limb Pain, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mittal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.