Dr. Niranjan Puranik, MD
Overview of Dr. Niranjan Puranik, MD
Dr. Niranjan Puranik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Puranik works at
Dr. Puranik's Office Locations
Tcpa Cinco Ranch24022 Cinco Village Center Blvd Ste 100, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 391-9696
Texas Childrens Health Plan1919 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 824-7700
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puranik is an amazing doctor that takes his time explaining his diagnosis with both parents and patients, he is very bubbly and polite. I love the attitude because no matter how my daughter feels when she arrives to his office, he always finds a way to make her smile. If anybody reading this are looking for a pediatrician in the area, I would hands down recommend Dr. Puranik
About Dr. Niranjan Puranik, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Marathi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf-Fresno
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puranik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puranik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puranik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puranik works at
Dr. Puranik speaks Marathi and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puranik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puranik.
