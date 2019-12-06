Overview of Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD

Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Shintre works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.