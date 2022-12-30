Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
Neurology And Sleep Disorders Clinic - MU Health Care1020 Hitt St Fl 3, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-1515
2
SSM Health300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
3
SSM Neurosciences Institute1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4773
4
SSM Health Medical Group6420 Clayton Rd # 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4773
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure the other reviewers saw same doctor. Dr. Singh has been very helpful and caring with my wife's treatment. Yes he can seem somewhat aloof, but then again if a question has been asked and answered I might be a little indifferent or short. I am truly thankful for his care and would not ask for anyone else to treat my wife.
About Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1225234040
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University
