Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD

Neurology
2.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Singh works at Neurology And Sleep Disorders Clinic - MU Health Care in Columbia, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology And Sleep Disorders Clinic - MU Health Care
    1020 Hitt St Fl 3, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-1515
  2. 2
    SSM Health
    300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 625-6041
  3. 3
    SSM Neurosciences Institute
    1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4773
  4. 4
    SSM Health Medical Group
    6420 Clayton Rd # 500, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 925-4773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Tremor
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?

    Dec 30, 2022
    Not sure the other reviewers saw same doctor. Dr. Singh has been very helpful and caring with my wife's treatment. Yes he can seem somewhat aloof, but then again if a question has been asked and answered I might be a little indifferent or short. I am truly thankful for his care and would not ask for anyone else to treat my wife.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225234040
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis Center / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University
    Medical Education

