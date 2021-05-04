See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Paducah, KY
Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD

Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Siva works at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health-paducah Neurology
    1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 150, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 538-6700
  2. 2
    Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 444-2444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Vertigo
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 04, 2021
    Dr Siva has been my Dr for a while now and through it all begining til now he has never changed his bedside manner he has always been wonderful. Every dr I've ever known has always got tired of patients and lost their respect for patients and that is one thing Dr. Siva has kept was his beautiful heart.
    Judy Clark — May 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD
    About Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154330157
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Siva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siva has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Siva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

