Overview of Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD

Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Siva works at Mercy Health in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.