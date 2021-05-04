Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD
Overview of Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD
Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Siva's Office Locations
Mercy Health-paducah Neurology1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 150, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 538-6700
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siva has been my Dr for a while now and through it all begining til now he has never changed his bedside manner he has always been wonderful. Every dr I've ever known has always got tired of patients and lost their respect for patients and that is one thing Dr. Siva has kept was his beautiful heart.
About Dr. Niranjan Siva, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154330157
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siva has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Siva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.