Overview of Dr. Nirav Amin, MD

Dr. Nirav Amin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY DEPARTMENT in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.