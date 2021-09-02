Dr. Nirav Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nirav Amin, MD
Dr. Nirav Amin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Plaza25455 Barton Rd Ste 102B, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2808
-
2
PREMIER Orthopaedic & Trauma Specialists160 E Artesia St Ste 255, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 596-4346Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
Dr. Amin is a great communicator and his bedside manner is the best. He asks questions, actually listens to you without interrupting, allows you to answer, and treats you with respect. His staff is great too. Mindy is the BEST, friendly, and always helpful.
About Dr. Nirav Amin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477714665
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.