Overview

Dr. Nirav Chiniwalla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Chiniwalla works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.