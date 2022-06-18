Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Islandia Office1345 Motor Pkwy Fl 1, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (800) 633-8446
-
2
Huntington Office120 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (800) 633-8446
-
3
Farmington Office345 Colt Hwy, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
What an amazing doctor. He truly cares & spends his time with you. Any questions he answers.
About Dr. Nirav Desai, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1215293832
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.