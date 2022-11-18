See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD

Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gandhi works at MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4671
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    
    
    
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Nirav Gandhi is a remarkable primary care physician. He draws upon a vast bank of medical knowledge & communicates both health conditions & remedies to patients in detail. After having selected him & seen him during several office visits over the past year, I suggested that my spouse see him, as well. The amount of time that Dr. Gandhi has spent with each of us is unprecedented. In academia, a professor may be an excellent scholar or an excellent teacher but rarely both. In health care, an MD may be extraordinarily competent or extraordinarily caring but rarely both. Dr. Gandhi is that physician. I especially appreciate his ability skillfully to interweave alternative therapies & allopathic medicine.
    Evelyn — Nov 18, 2022
    
    
    About Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1881791564
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi works at MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gandhi’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

