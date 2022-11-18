Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD
Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gandhi works at
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Henderson, Nevada861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 848-4671Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gandhi?
Dr. Nirav Gandhi is a remarkable primary care physician. He draws upon a vast bank of medical knowledge & communicates both health conditions & remedies to patients in detail. After having selected him & seen him during several office visits over the past year, I suggested that my spouse see him, as well. The amount of time that Dr. Gandhi has spent with each of us is unprecedented. In academia, a professor may be an excellent scholar or an excellent teacher but rarely both. In health care, an MD may be extraordinarily competent or extraordinarily caring but rarely both. Dr. Gandhi is that physician. I especially appreciate his ability skillfully to interweave alternative therapies & allopathic medicine.
About Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881791564
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gandhi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhi works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.