Overview of Dr. Nirav Gupta, DO

Dr. Nirav Gupta, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine - Phoenix AZ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Gupta works at Twin Palm Orthopedics in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.