Dr. Nirav Patel, MD

Neurology
3.5 (18)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nirav Patel, MD

Dr. Nirav Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Los Alamitos Medical Center - Southland Medical Institute in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Southland Neurologic Associates
    3747 Worsham Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-4513
    Southland Neurologic Institute
    3851 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-4513
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Confusion
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Confusion
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Confusion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 07, 2022
    I saw Dr. Patel a few days ago and was most impressed by his breadth of knowledge, relative to Parkinson's Disease. After a thorough physical exam, he made it very easy for me to understand the limitations of the various medications I was taking. Relative to my intense issue concerning urination frequency, he did not hesitate in suggesting my primary care physician submit a referral, for a urologist.
    Linda D. — Aug 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirav Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1881631539
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor Gen Hosp/UCLA
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Riverside
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Confusion and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

