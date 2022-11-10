Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD
Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Pavasia works at
Dr. Pavasia's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants of Dallas8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Fl 10, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 750-9977
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavasia has been my Movement Disorder Specialist since January 2016. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015. I was told that I needed to be treated by a MDS and that he was among the best in Dallas. I had surgery for Deep Brain Stimulation in July 2020. The surgery was a success, due to Dr. Pavasia's management of the settings on the device that was implanted in my brain. He always listens to and answers every question that I bring to my appointments. He also either answers my messages to him through the patient portal or he calls me to answer my questions. I have talked to physical therapists who have told me that he is one of the rare doctors who reads their notes on his patients and who takes the time to answer them. There have been some problems with the office staff, but I don't blame him for their issues. They are working on those problems but I believe this has not had any negative effect on my care. Dr. Pavasia is an outstanding neurologist.
About Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1740591668
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavasia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavasia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavasia has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pavasia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavasia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavasia.
