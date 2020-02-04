See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Nirav Rana, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nirav Rana, MD

Dr. Nirav Rana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rana works at OPG Bariatric Surgical Specialists in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Health Surgical Specialists
    3773 Olentangy River Rd Lowr Level, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-3946

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Had the sleeve done by Dr Rana 7-11-19 he's a great doctor I had zero issues after surgery highly recommend him!!
    — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Nirav Rana, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710203781
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr Of Ny
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rana works at OPG Bariatric Surgical Specialists in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rana’s profile.

    Dr. Rana has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

