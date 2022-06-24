Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD
Overview of Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD
Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Savalia's Office Locations
Newport Beach Center for Plastic Surgery150 Laguna Rd Ste A, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (949) 759-0980Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Newport Beach Center for Plastic Surgery361 Hospital Rd Ste 530, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 674-0843
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Savalia is so impressive, professional, kind, confident, knowledgeable, an absolutely Brilliant surgeon! My results are beyond my expectations! I am truly grateful for the care and compassion Dr. Savalia showed me!
About Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savalia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savalia has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Savalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.